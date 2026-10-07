The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ for five days. Wednesday is packed with sports, as bettors can enjoy two college football games, four MLB postseason matchups, a pair of WNBA semifinal games, three NHL contests and Thursday Night Football just a day away. Click here to sign up at FanDuel on Wednesday and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB, college football, NFL and NHL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It's also on 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks and on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Wednesday, Oct. 7

FIU vs. New Mexico State Under 45.5 (-110)

Conference USA gives college football fans two games to enjoy on Wednesday, including New Mexico State visiting Florida International. New Mexico State is 1-0 in the conference with a win over Western Kentucky while this is FIU's first conference game of the season. Both teams have struggled at times to put points on the board this campaign and the SportsLine model has the Under hitting 63.2% of the time. Bet on college football and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Rays +1.5 vs. Yankees (-160)

New York is on red alert after losing the first two game of the ALDS in Tampa Bay. Drew Rasmussen pitched a gem for the Rays in Game 1, but Game 2 was a disaster of the Yankees' own doing as New York comitted four errors and was guilty of even more miscues. It was a sustained nine-inning meltdown for New York, and the Yankees now have to win three in a row to advance to the ALCS. A Rays win would see them through. It'll be Max Fried vs. Nick Martinez in the Bronx on Wednesday. The SportsLine model has the Rays covering at a 64% rate. Bet on baseball and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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