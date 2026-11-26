The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. One of the best football days of the year is here, as NFL Thanksgiving Day continues with Bills vs. Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to bet on NFL football and more at FanDuel and get $250 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for five days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Best bets at FanDuel for Thanksgiving NFL

Bills vs. Chiefs Over 45.5 (-110)

Bills vs. Chiefs Over 45.5

There are always fireworks when Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes go to battle, and Thanksgiving should be no different. The MVP quarterbacks are once again pushing for Super Bowl berths. While the Chiefs will once again be without running back Kenneth Walker III, rookie Emmett Johnson has performed admirably in his place. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting 58% of the time. Bet on the NFL and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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