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Best bets at FanDuel for Sunday, Nov. 29

Texans -6.5 vs. Ravens

Seahawks money line vs. 49ers

Raiders vs. Browns Over 40.5

Texans -6.5 vs. Ravens

Houston is having a rough year, and the defense that helped the Texans get to the AFC Divisional Round last year hasn't been quite as good. But Will Anderson Jr. leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks and the team has won four of its past six. The Ravens have lost six in a row since Lamar Jackson was injured immediately upon his return from another ailment in Week 8, and backup Tyler Huntley went down in the same game. CJ Stroud has been having success running the Texans' offense, as he is seventh in the league in passing yards and has 22 TD passes and just four interceptions. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has an 'B' grade on the Texans to cover as 6.5-point favorites, with that hitting in 59% of its simulations. The projected score has them winning by 10 points. Bet on NFL Week 12 and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Seahawks money line vs. 49ers

The NFC West hasn't gotten any easier this season, and the Seahawks have been counting heavily on their elite defense with the offense having some issues. The Super Bowl champs have seen quarterback Sam Darnold either injured or ineffective, but Seattle is still 6-4 and expecting to get to the postseason. That's because the defense is allowing just 17.5 points per game and has recorded 27 sacks. The 49ers are 9-1 and just blew out the Vikings 35-10 last week, but they will be without Brock Purdy as Mac Jones is slated to get the start. Purdy is dealing with an ankle injury and didn't practice this week. San Francisco won the Week 5 matchup 32-29 as the teams combined for seven turnovers. The SportsLine model likes the Seahawks to prevail this time, as they cover as a 1.5-point favorite in 53% of simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to wager on NFL games and more to get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Raiders vs. Browns Over 39.5

The Browns (6-4) are eyeing the playoffs, while the Raiders (4-7) are trying to get things set up for the future when the teams meet on Sunday Night football. A young and talented Browns skill group is being led by Deshaun Watson, and the defense has helped the team grind out victories while those pieces are coming together. Watson has thrown for at least 300 yards in his past three starts, including in last week's victory against the Texans. Raiders rookie QB Fernando Mendoza had a rough debut against the Seahawks but he threw for 267 yards and three TDs last week in a loss at Denver. The Las Vegas defense gives up the most points in the NFL, so the SportsLine model has the teams scoring more than 39.5 points in 64% of simulations for a rare 'A' grade. Use the FanDuel promo code to wager on NFL games and more to get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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