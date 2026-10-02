The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. Friday features three college football games, including a matchup of two undefeated teams in Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech. According to the latest Pitt vs. Virginia Tech odds at FanDuel, Virginia Tech is favored by 2.5 points at home. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Friday and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page to see the full terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football, MLB, NHL and NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Friday, Oct. 2

Virginia Tech money line vs. Pittsburgh

Penn State vs. Northwestern Over 45.5

Both Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech are 4-0 as they collide on Friday with the winner likely to earn a spot in the next edition of the AP Top 25. Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi has his team playing well, but the main story here is former Penn State coach James Franklin and how he has the Hokies humming. Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has thrown eight touchdowns and zero interceptions for Virginia Tech. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Hokies winning at a 65% rate.

Speakin of Penn State, the Nittany Lions will be the guests when Northwestern opens the new Ryan Field on Friday. Penn State is 3-1 while Northwestern is 2-1. Former Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell lost his first Big Ten matchup last week when the Nittany Lions were bested by Wisconsin, while Northwestern played reigning national champion Indiana tight in a 29-23 loss. The model has Penn State winning in 65% of its simulations. Bet on college football and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Friday?

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