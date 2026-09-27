The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. Sunday Night Football features the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos. Click here to sign up for FanDuel and get your $250 in bonus bets:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Rams vs. Broncos SNF

Broncos +2.5 (-106)

Under 45.5 (-115)

Broncos +2.5

It looked like Denver was going to start 0-2 before the defense clamped up against the Jaguars in Week 2. The Broncos mounted a second-half comeback with 17 unanswered points, and Jaylen Waddle made up for a poor Denver debut with 138 receiving yards. The Rams got a big win over the Giants at home after a lackluster performance in Australia, but they'll still be without Myles Garrett and could also be down Puka Nacua for this contest. Denver covers the spread in 54% of SportsLine simulations. Bet on Sunday Night Football with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Under 45.5

Even with Garrett sidelined, the Rams have shown the ability to lock down opponents defensively. Aaron Donald's return should alleviate some concerns. Denver was abysmal in its opening game against Kansas City but held the Jaguars to just three points in the second half and 13 on the game. If Nacua plays, the Rams do have a more potent offense but these defensive units should shine in Week 3. The Under hits in 60% of simulations. Bet on Rams-Broncos with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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