The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. Use it to bet on NFL games like Cowboys vs. Ravens in Rio and Broncos vs. Rams on Sunday Night Football. According to the latest NFL odds, the Over/Under for Ravens vs. Cowboys is 53.5 points, the highest total this week. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Sunday and get your bonus bets:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page to see the full terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Sunday on FanDuel

Ravens vs. Cowboys Over 52.5 (-114)

Broncos +2.5 vs. Rams (-118)

Ravens vs. Cowboys Over 52.5 (-114)

The NFL goes international on Sunday as the Cowboys "host" the Ravens in Brazil. These are two of the best offensive personnels the entire NFL has to offer, and this has the makings of a shootout, especially given what we've seen the last year-plus. Dallas is trying to improve its defense after allowing the most points in the NFL last year. Each team is 1-1 with a blowout win and a close loss. Keep an eye on star Baltimore receiver Zay Flowers. He missed last week and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. He was a limited participant Friday and is now questionable to play, and he did make the trip. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting in the majority of its simulations. Bet on Ravens-Cowboys and more NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Broncos +2.5 vs. Rams (-118)

The Broncos and Rams enter Week 3 in a similar boat as each is 1-1 with a blowout loss to a division rival and a win over a notable opponent under their respective belts. These are two teams that were among the top Super Bowl preseason favorites, and this is a potential Super Bowl preview given the talent on each side. The Rams likely will be without Puka Nacua once again, but that didn't stop Matthew Stafford from finding Davante Adams for 195 yards and two touchdowns last week. The Broncos cover as 2.5-point underdogs in 54% of simulations. Bet on Rams-Broncos with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Sunday?

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