The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. NFL Week 5 continues with Sunday Night Football between the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons (2-2) have been a different team since quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returned from a torn ACL to start Week 3's victory against Green Bay. The Ravens (3-1) will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson because of an ankle injury suffered in their victory against the Titans last week. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Our FanDuel promo code review page has all the information and the terms and conditions of this offer. We're using the SportsLine Projection Model to share some of the best bets you can make on Sunday Night Football. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Ravens vs. Falcons SNF on FanDuel

Ravens +3.5 (-111)

Over 43.5 (-110)

Tyler Huntley will get the start at quarterback for the Ravens after Jackson was injured in last week's 24-18 victory against the winless Titans. The veteran completed eight of his nine passes after he came on, and he has a 66.6% completion percentage over 31 games played in his six-plus years with the team. He has 13 TD passes and 10 interceptions, so the likelihood is he will stick to shorter passes and let running back Derrick Henry handle the heavy lifting. The running back has rushed for at least 68 yards in every game. The 32-year-old has rushed for 374 yards and seven TDs, which is tied with Josh Allen for most in the NFL. The Falcons have good numbers against the run, but all four opponents are in the bottom half of the league in rushing, including the putrid Packers, who rush for 58 yards per game. The model has Baltimore covering the spread in 54% of its simulations for a 'B' grade.

The Falcons have won their past two with Penix at the wheel, and the lefty's success has opened things up for the team's playmakers. Running back Bijan Robinson has rushed for 339 yards over the past two games, Penix has 479 passing yards and receiver Drake London has 290 receiving yards over that span. It has been quite a change, as Atlanta totaled 23 points in losing its first two games but has scored 80 in winning the past two. The Ravens will miss Jackson, naturally, but Henry has proven time and again that he can carry the offense. The SportsLine model sees these teams combining for about 50 points, and Over 43.5 hits in 63% of simulations. Bet on Ravens vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 5 with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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