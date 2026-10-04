The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. Sunday's NFL Week 4 schedule includes the Los Angeles Chargers visiting the Seattle Seahawks. The latest Chargers vs. Seahawks odds at FanDuel have Seattle as a 7-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Click here to sign up for FanDuel and get your $250 in bonus bets:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Sunday NFL Week 4 on FanDuel

Chargers vs. Seahawks: Keaton Mitchell Over 28.5 Total Rushing + Receiving Yards

Chiefs -4.5 vs. Raiders (-112)

Keaton Mitchell (Chargers): Over 28.5 Total Rushing + Receiving Yards

"I don't think there's much doubt that Mitchell is among the few Chargers with explosiveness to his game," NFL expert Dave Richard said. "The offense utilized Mitchell as soon as their third snap from scrimmage last week and gave him a total of 11 touches, often giving him carries to the edges and short targets in the passing game. Both of those types of touches are perfect to lean on against a zone-heavy defense like the Seahawks. It wouldn't surprise me if Mitchell had his second game of the year with 10-plus touches and his third with at least 39 total yards." Bet on Chargers vs. Seahawks and more NFL Week 4 action with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Chiefs -4.5 vs. Raiders

Who had this one as a battle of 3-0 teams when the schedule came out? Yeah, that's what I thought.

The Chiefs being 3-0 isn't too much of a surprise. They had an injury-plagued 6-11 season last year, but Kansas City had made five of the last six Super Bowls before 2025. The Raiders being 3-0, however, is shocking as they went 3-14 last year and had the No. 1 overall pick. Kirk Cousins has thrown three touchdowns in all three Vegas games this year, and he's the only quarterback to do that this season. But the SportsLine model doesn't expect the Raiders' success to continue as the Chiefs cover as 4.5-point favorites in 59% of simulations. Bet on Chiefs-Raiders with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Sunday?

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