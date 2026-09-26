The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets if they bet $5+ for five days. College football continues on Saturday with a full slate of games, including Tennessee vs. Texas, Penn State vs. Wisconsin, and Mississippi State vs. Missouri. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Saturday and get your $250 in bonus bets:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is off to a profitable 22-19 start on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Saturday on FanDuel

Penn State -9.5 vs. Wisconsin

The Nittany Lions were not considered a threat in the Big Ten this season with new head coach Matt Campbell bringing in a lot of his players from Iowa State but so far, things have been smooth. Penn State is 3-0 ahead of its first relatively major test on Saturday against a desperate Wisconsin team. The Badgers have not scored a signature win in Luke Fickell's tenure in Madison, and this would qualify given Penn State's potential as a Big Ten contender. The SportsLine model has the Nittany Lions covering the spread in the majority of simulations Bet on college football and more with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Missouri +5.5 vs. Mississippi State

The Bulldogs have been a pleasant surprise with quarterback Kamario Taylor leading the charge. Taylor has thrown for 11 scores and just one interception as the Bulldogs enter the top 25 for Saturday's matchup with Missouri. The Tigers are also ranked and undefeated, but they had trouble at home in Week 3 against Troy. Ahmad Hardy is still on the sidelines, so Jamal Roberts will continue to lead the backfield. The SportsLine model does see the road team hanging in here, as the Tigers cover the spread in 52% of simulations. Bet on college football with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Saturday?

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