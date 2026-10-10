Sports fans looking to bet on Week 6 college football games on Saturday can claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. Week 6 has several massive matchups, including Texas vs. Oklahoma and Alabama vs. Georgia. Click here to sign up at FanDuel and get up to $250 in bonus bets when you make your college football bets:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, entered Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Saturday, Oct. 10

Texas-Oklahoma Over 398.5 (-110)

Georgia-Alabama Under 51.5 (-110)

Texas vs. Oklahoma: Over 39.5

The Longhorns are undefeated and carry the No. 1 ranking with them into this Red River Rivalry game, which was seemingly set to be one of the biggest in the history of the matchup with both Texas and Oklahoma harboring College Football Playoff aspirations. The Sooners have already lost twice this season, and a third setback likely pushes them outside the CFP picture. The SportsLine model sees points in this one, as the Over hits in 52.5% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Georgia vs. Alabama: Under 51.5

Alabama is the one team Kirby Smart seems to have trouble beating, even though Georgia took down the Crimson Tide in a national title game and last year's SEC title game. Smart is 2-7 against Alabama in his tenure as Georgia's head coach, and he brings an undefeated Bulldogs squad into Tuscaloosa on Saturday against an undefeated Crimson Tide team. The SportsLine model sees a low-scoring affair, as Under 51.5 hits in 74.8% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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