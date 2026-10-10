Sports fans looking to wager on Saturday's college football can grab the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. College football games today include Georgia vs. Alabama and Texas vs. Oklahoma. Click here to sign up at FanDuel on Saturday and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the FanDuel promo code review page. The SportsLine Projection Model model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best CFB bets at FanDuel for Saturday, Oct. 10

UCLA-Oregon Under 58.5 (-110)

USC-Penn State Under 54.5 (-104)

UCLA-Oregon Under 58.5

The Bruins are 4-0 under Bob Chesney. Nico Iamaleava has not been as productive as he was at Tennessee, but the real story is UCLA's run game. The Bruins are average 7 yards per carry, with Wayne Knight and Anthony Woods leading the way. The Ducks are back in the College Football Playoff picture after a win over USC but might not have starter Dante Moore back for this game. Dylan Raiola is likely to start. The SportsLine model doesn't see too many points here, as Under 58.5 hits in 57.8% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

USC-Penn State Under 54.5

Lincoln Riley's seat has been hot for the last two weeks as the Trojans lost to Oregon and barely escaped with a win against Washington. Penn State has lost two in a row after looking like a sneaky Big Ten threat, falling to Wisconsin and Northwestern. Neither program is feeling particularly great about its direction at the moment, but the loser of this game will feel substantially worse. The SportsLine model expects this to be a defensive slugfest, as Under 54.5 hits in 69.3% of simulations. Bet on USC-Penn State and more college football with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Saturday?

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