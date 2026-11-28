The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for four days. Bettors can enjoy a loaded Saturday as part of college football Rivalry Week, which features a massive USC vs. UCLA matchup and Indiana vs. Purdue. Click here to bet on college football and more at FanDuel and get $250 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for five days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is constantly seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under.

Best bets at FanDuel for CFB Rivalry Week

UCLA money line vs. USC (+215)

Indiana -23.5 vs. Purdue (-106)

UCLA money line vs. USC

The Big Ten title game picture is a crowded mess, but we know the Bruins can make an appearance with a win over the Trojans. That seems tough now after UCLA lost to Michigan last week and starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was carted off. He may play this week, but even if he does, the UCLA offense has been an issue of late and Dieffenbach may be limited. USC is 8-3 and will not be in either the Big Ten title game or the College Football Playoff, but they can play spoiler against the Bruins. The model sees value backing UCLA on the money line as they win 45% of the time at plus money. Bet on college football games and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Indiana -23.5 vs. Purdue

The reigning champs are licking their wounds. Indiana went to Seattle and fell 27-24 in overtime to Washington. The Huskies ran the ball well and dominated the line of scrimmage, something that hasn't happened to the Hoosiers under Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers are now 9-2 and need help to make both the Big Ten title game and potentially even the CFP. Indiana will try and take its anger out on rival Purdue, which is 3-8 and has lost five in a row. The model expects an Indiana blowout, with the Hoosiers covering a 23.5-point spread in the vast majority of simulations. Bet on college football Week 13 and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

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