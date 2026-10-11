The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. NFL games today include Saints vs. Vikings, Seahawks vs. 49ers, and Ravens vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Sunday and get your bonus bets:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

NFL best bets at FanDuel for Sunday, Oct. 11

Vikings -2.5 vs. Saints

Minnesota is undefeated heading into Sunday's game and should be getting star receiver Justin Jefferson from an ankle injury. Kyler Murray has not looked great with his new team, but it has not mattered as Minnesota's defense is the best at preventing opponents from scoring. On the flip side, the Saints have given up 80 points over their last two games and cannot establish anything on the ground. The SportsLine model has Minnesota covering the spread in 57% of simulations. Bet on Vikings-Saints and more NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Seahawks -3 vs. 49ers

Despite some early injuries, the 49ers have marched to an undefeated record through four games thanks in large part to Brock Purdy. Purdy is completing nearly 70% of his throws, and he has 11 touchdowns to just one interception. On Sunday, he'll face one of the league's best defenses in the Seahawks. Seattle looked shaky at times against the Chargers but ultimately sealed a 30-23 win in Week 4. The SportsLine model sees the Seahawks covering the spread in 54% of simulations. Bet on 49ers-Seahawks with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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