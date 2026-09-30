The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. The MLB playoffs continue on Wednesday with four more Wild Card Series games, headlined by the New York Yankees having a chance to eliminate the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Wednesday and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page to see the full terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB, NHL and NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Wednesday on FanDuel

Yankees vs. Red Sox Over 6.5

Steelers -2.5 vs Browns

The Yankees romped to a 9-0 victory over their rivals in the first game of their Wild Card Series on Tuesday and can now send the Red Sox home with another win. Ben Rice was the story on offense with a 4-for-5 night that included two home runs, the second of which was a grand slam. Boston will turn to former Yankee Sonny Gray (18-5, 2.72 ERA) to keep its season alive while New York will start Max Fried (5-5, 2.80). The SportsLine model likes the Over.

Looking ahead to Thursday, the Browns look for a third straight win when they host the Steelers for Week 4's edition of Thursday Night Football. Expectations were extremely low for Cleveland this season but the Browns managed victories over the Buccaneers and Panthers -- admittedly somewhat dysfunctional teams in their own right. The Steelers enter this game as road favorites after the Aaron Rodgers-led offense finally got up and running in a 30-27 win over the Bengals. The SportsLine model has Pittsburgh covering at a 59% rate. Bet on baseball, hockey, football and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Wednesday?

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