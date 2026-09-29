The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. While there's no football on Tuesday, it's still a huge day for sports with the start of the MLB playoffs with the Wild Card Series and the NHL celebrating its Opening Day. Bettors can also get a jump on making picks for the Steelers vs. Browns Thursday Night Football game. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Tuesday and get your bonus bets:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page to see the full terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB, NHL and NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Tuesday on FanDuel

One of baseball's oldest rivalries is renewed on Tuesday as the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for the opening game of their Wild Card Series. The big news here is that superstar Aaron Judge will not be on the Yankees' roster for this series after the slugger suffered a calf strain in the closing days of the season. The game will feature a matchup of young aces as New York's Cam Schlittler (14-6, 1.95 ERA), the presumptive AL Cy Young Award winner, faces Boston's Payton Tolle (9-6, 3.03). The SportsLine Projection Model has the Over hitting at a 61.1% rate.

The latest game on the NHL's opening schedule has the Chicago Blackhawks visiting the Vegas Golden Knights. Chicago finished last in the Central Division last season and will be eager to improve. Franchise icon Patrick Kane has returned for a retirement tour after a stint in Detroit while Bowen Byram has arrived to beef up the defense. The Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final but were defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes. The SportsLine model has the Blackhawks covering at a 58% rate. Bet on baseball, hockey, football and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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