The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. NFL Week 4 wraps up with an NFC South battle on Monday Night Football as the Atlanta Falcons visit the Caesars Superdome to face the New Orleans Saints. According to the latest Falcons vs. Saints odds, New Orleans is favored by 1.5 points at home. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

The FanDuel promo code review page has the terms and conditions of this offer and other important information. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB, NHL and NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Falcons vs. Saints MNF on FanDuel

Saints -1.5 (-108)

Over 47.5 (-115)

Saints -1.5 (-108)

The New Orleans offense is eighth in the league in total yards (382.7 per game), while Atlanta is 11th (340.7), with the Saints averaging 27 points per game and Atlanta averaging 17 through the first three games. The Falcons defense allows 22.7 per contest (15th), while New Orleans yields 27.7 (27th). The Falcons won both meetings last season -- 24-10 in New Orleans and 19-17 at home -- but those were with Kirk Cousins at quarterback after Penix went down. He's now leading the resurgent Raiders. Shough threw for 541 yards over those two games, but the Saints had two turnovers in each one. SportsLine's NFL experts expect it to be a close one, with R.J. White and Eric Cohen backing New Orleans while Larry Hartstein and Mike Tieney jumped on the Falcons at a more palatable number early in the week. The Saints should be motivated, as the team will commemorate the 25th anniversary of their return to the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina. "In this Katrina anniversary game, the crowd should be electric backing the home team," White tells SportsLine, "and in a projected close contest, that could be the edge. Cohen predicts the Saints will win by five points. Bet on Falcons vs. Saints NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Over 47.5 (-115)

The Falcons offense struggled the first two weeks but looked entirely different with Penix under center in his return from a torn ACL. He threw for 256 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the victory against the Packers, but Bijan Robinson was the star of the show. The fourth-year former first-round pick had 213 yards from scrimmage and scored twice, and he entered Week 4 second in the NFL with 349 rushing yards. The Saints also have been strong on offense, as second-year QB Tyler Shough sat third in the league in passing yards (917) entering Week 4 and Chris Olave second in receiving (375) coming into the weekend. The SportsLine model has a slight lean on the Over, as it hits in 52% of its simulations. With the way Penix looked last week and the strong play of Shough (not to mention shaky defenses), this one should be pretty high-scoring. The SportsLine model has it finishing with a combined score of more than 50 points. Bet on Falcons vs. Saints NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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