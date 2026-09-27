The bulk of Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season takes place on Sunday, Sept. 27, including an international matchup as the Baltimore Ravens head to Brazil to face the Dallas Cowboys. Sports fans can wager on this game and more with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. Click here to sign up for FanDuel and get your $250 in bonus bets:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Sunday NFL Week 3 on FanDuel

Bills 7.5 vs. Chargers (-102)

Ravens-Cowboys Over 52.5 (-106)

Bills -7 vs. Chargers

Buffalo comes into this matchup with some extended time off after defeating the Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. The Chargers have been shellshocked in the first two weeks, with losses to the Cardinals and Raiders. Mike McDaniel coming in as offensive coordinator has not paid off yet for Justin Herbert and Co., while Josh Allen looks like he's going to be a front-runner to win NFL MVP. The Bills cover the spread in 55% of SportsLine simulations. Bet on Chargers-Bills and more NFL Week 3 action with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Ravens-Cowboys Over 52.5

Baltimore collapsed against the Saints in Week 2, while the Cowboys took advantage of Washington's mishaps in a 37-20 win. These are two of the league's most potent offenses, while Dallas' defense leaves a lot to be desired. The Ravens are hoping Zay Flowers can play to give Lamar Jackson his top target back but the Cowboys might want to focus on stopping Derrick Henry first. Henry rushed for 151 yards and two scores in the last meeting between these teams back in 2024. The SportsLine model sees a shootout in Brazil, as Over 52.5 hits in 63% of simulations.

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Want more picks for Sunday?

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