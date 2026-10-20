Basketball is back! The NBA begins its season on Tuesday with three games on the schedule, but the main contests take place in primetime with the defending champions New York Knicks hosting the Philadelphia 76ers and the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the San Antonio Spurs. Sports fans interested in betting on these games and more can do so with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ for seven days. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Tuesday and get your $350 in bonus bets after you bet on the NBA:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season, including going 26-10 (72%) on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Best bets for NBA Opening Night at FanDuel

76ers vs. Knicks Under 232.5 (-120)

Thunder vs. Spurs Under 231.5 (-110)

76ers vs. Knicks: Under 232.5

Philadelphia has a near-Fantasy lineup with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown joining a squad that already featured Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. The Knicks are running it back with most of their roster that just captured the NBA title. These teams met four times a year ago and were 2-2 to the Under on this particular total. The SportsLine model has the Under cashing in 61.3% of simulations. Bet on 76ers-Knicks and more NBA games with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Thunder vs. Spurs: Under 231.5

This Western Conference Finals rematch features two of the best defensive teams in the league, so it's no surprise the model is recommending the Under. The Thunder and Spurs went Under this particular line in four of their five games during the regular season last year, including the NBA Cup. Four of the last five games in their WCF series also went Under this mark. The Under hits in 68% of SportsLine simulations. Bet on Thunder-Spurs with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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