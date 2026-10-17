The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. Week 7 of the college football season has some big games in store, including Saturday's slate starting off with No. 4 Ohio State visiting No. 5 Indiana and No. 22 LSU hosting No. 16 Mississippi State. Later in the day, No. 6 Alabama looks to rebound against No. 14 Tennessee, No. 9 Ole Miss hosts No. 13 Missouri, No. 18 Oklahoma State visits No. 20 Houston and No. 8 BYU hosts No. 2 Notre Dame. Click here to access the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

College football best bets at FanDuel for Saturday

Tennessee +8.5 vs. Alabama

BYU +10.5 vs. Notre Dame

Tennessee +8.5 vs. Alabama

The Crimson Tide suffered their first defeat of the season last week when they were beaten in Tuscaloosa by Georgia. Alabama managed just 17 points against the suffocating Bulldogs defense with quarterback Keelon Russell looking shaky for the first time this campaign. The Volunteers have actually been better against the pass (161.3 yards per game) than Georgia (186.8) from a raw results perspective, so Russell may not be out of the woods just yet. The SportsLine model has Tennessee covering in 61% of its simulations. Bet on college football with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

BYU +10.5 vs. Notre Dame

Is Notre Dame really the second-best team in the country? The No. 2 Fighting Irish will get arguably their first real test of the season with this trip to Provo. The Cougars are tough customers, especially at home. BYU football is largely the Bear Bachmeier show, as demonstrated in last week's win over Iowa State when the quarterback threw for 329 yards and two scores and ran for another 109. With all due respect to Notre Dame's previous opponents, the Irish haven't had to deal with someone like this yet. BYU covers in 63% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on the BYU vs. Notre Dame with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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