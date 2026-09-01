The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. MLB action continues as the calendar flips on Tuesday with a 15-game schedule, headlined by the Brewers facing the Cubs, the White Sox taking on the Astros, the Phillies battling with the Diamondbacks, and more. According to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel, the over/under for total runs scored in Cubs vs. Brewers is 10. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Tuesday and get your bonus bets:

Visit FanDuel promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the top sports betting apps. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 24 of the MLB season on a sizzling 52-35 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks could have seen strong returns.

MLB best bets at FanDuel for Tuesday, Sept. 1

Astros +1.5 vs. White Sox (-170)

Cardinals-Dodgers Under 8.5 runs (+100)

White Sox vs. Astros: Houston +1.5 (-170)

These two division leaders are holding on for dear life as the final month of the regular season begins. White Sox fans know all too well about the collapse of the 2022 squad, and are hoping this year's roster can fend off the Guardians. The Astros have shaken up their front office despite being in first in the AL West, but the Rangers are right on their heels and have more recent championship experience. Sean Burke (7-6, 3.32 ERA) takes the mound for Chicago while Houston goes with Ronel Blanco (0-1, 7.71 ERA). The Astros cover the run line in 67% of SportsLine simulations. Bet on White Sox-Astros, Cardinals-Dodgers and more MLB with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Cardinals vs. Dodgers: Under 8.5 runs (+100)

The Cardinals are fading in the NL wild card race, as they enter September on a two-game losing streak and have lost seven of their last 10. They are five games back of the last wild card spot. The two-time defending champions Dodgers had a rough start to August but are just 2.5 games back of having the best record in MLB. Michael McGreevy (5-9, 3.86 ERA) gets the call for St. Louis while L.A. rolls with Eric Lauer (8-6, 4.78 ERA). The SportsLine model sees Under 9 runs hitting in 52.8% of simulations, and FanDuel is offering even money on Under 8.5 runs. Bet on White Sox-Astros, Cardinals-Dodgers and more MLB with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more MLB picks for Tuesday?

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