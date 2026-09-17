New bettors can claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ for seven days. A marquee matchup is set to unfold when the Buffalo Bills host the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. According to the latest NFL odds at FanDuel, the Bills are favored by 5.5 points at home. Click here to sign up for FanDuel and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Go to the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, can help bettors make well-informed picks. The model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns..

Best bets at FanDuel for Thursday

Lions vs. Bills Over 54.5 (-114)

D.J. Moore Under 63.5 receiving yards (-113)

Lions vs. Bills Over 54.5 (-114)

Thursday's game should be an excellent showcase for two high-octane offenses. We've seen the Lions put up huge numbers over the past few years under Dan Campbell with an embarrassment of riches like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams. The Bills should also be better on the offensive side of the ball this year after adding D.J. Moore to Allen's arsenal. The first game at the new Highmark Stadium could feature some real fireworks. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Over hitting at a 56% rate. Bet on Lions vs. Bills and more NFL games with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

D.J. Moore Under 63.5 receiving yards (-113)

Moore made his Bills debut in style by going for 100 yards against the Houston Texans in Week 1. While it's no small feat to torch the strong Houston defense for triple digits, it could be prudent to expect some regression in Week 2. The SportsLine prop model expects the Buffalo offense to gain yardage elsewhere as it projects Moore to go for just 44.4 yards and gives the Under 4.5 out of 5 stars. Bet on NFL player props and more with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Thursday?

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