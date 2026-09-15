Claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days, whether you're betting on college football, the NFL, MLB or any other sport on FanDuel's menu. There are 15 MLB games to enjoy on Tuesday, and bettors can place early wagers on the upcoming Week 3 college football games and Week 2 NFL games. One of the marquee MLB matchups on Tuesday features Cubs vs. Braves, and the Over/Under for total runs scored is 8.5. Click here to sign up for FanDuel and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Go to the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football, NFL and MLB game 10,000 times, can help bettors make well-informed picks. Anybody following its advice when making plays on the best betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Tuesday

Houston +7.5 vs. Texas Tech (-112)

College football fans get an early dose of high-level play with a rare ranked vs. ranked matchup on Friday as No. 13 Texas Tech hosts No. 22 Houston in Lubbock. Both teams have wins over Oregon State to their name, and Tech defeated Abilene Christian while Houston dispatched Southern. With all due respect to those teams and the Beavers, this will be the first true test of the season for the two Lone Star State teams. Tech has a target on its back across the country after some offseason controversies, so Houston will be up for this game. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Cougars covering at a 56% rate. Bet on college football with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Cubs -136 vs. Braves

The lack of football on Tuesday doesn't mean sports fans don't have any great games to watch. Two MLB heavyweights meet at Wrigley Field on Tuesday as the Chicago Cubs host the Atlanta Braves. Both teams are close to clinching playoff spots, with the Braves 4.5 games up on the Phillies in the NL East standings and the Cubs a half-game ahead of Philadelphia for the top wild card spot. The Cubs win Tuesday's game in 64% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on baseball and more with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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