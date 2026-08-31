The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days. Football may be back with Week 0 officially in the books, and sports fans have a 12-game MLB schedule on Monday and tennis' U.S. Open. According to the latest MLB odds at FanDuel, the Cubs are -110 money line favorites against the Brewers. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Monday and get your bonus bets:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 23 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-34 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks with sportsbook promos and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

MLB best bets at FanDuel for Monday, Aug. 31

Brewers vs. Cubs: Chicago +1.5 (-182)

The Brewers are once again looking like they'll have the best record in baseball, but they'll need to fend off a potential late push from the Cubs beginning Monday. This is a four-game series, which could change the complexion of the NL Central standings substantially, but the Cubs are in a bit of a funk after starting August on a tear. Chicago is just 3-7 in its last 10 games while Milwaukee is 7-3 over the same span. The Brewers are giving the ball to Kyle Harrison (10-3, 2.79 ERA) on Monday and the Cubs counter with Clay Holmes (5-6, 2.26 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Cubs covering the run line in 64% of simulations.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: Arizona +1.5 (-170)

The Diamondbacks currently have the last wild card spot in the NL but they are just a half-game ahead of the Padres. The Phillies have a 4.5-game cushion on Arizona but this team has designs on potentially catching Atlanta for the NL East division. It'll be Aaron Nola (5-10, 5.03 ERA) taking the hill for the Phillies while the Diamondbacks go with Brandon Pfaadt (7-1, 3.51 ERA). Arizona covers the run line in 68% of SportsLine simulations. Bet on Brewers-Cubs, Phillies-Diamondbacks and more with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more MLB picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at FanDuel

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously. Users have access to a vareity of responsible gaming tools such as setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel has contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources available to all users on their platforms if they need additional assistance.