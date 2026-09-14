Claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days, starting with the new NFL season's first edition of Monday Night Football, featuring the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to get back to the playoffs, while Bo Nix and the Broncos will have their eyes on the Super Bowl, perfect storylines to consider while claiming your FanDuel promo code. According to the latest NFL odds, the Over/Under for Chiefs vs. Broncos is 43.5 points. Click here to get started at FanDuel and access your bonus bets:

Go to the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Broncos vs. Chiefs

Broncos vs. Chiefs Under 43.5 points (-108)

Bo Nix Under 227.5 passing yards (-113)

Broncos vs. Chiefs Under 43.5 (-112)

Is Patrick Mahomes fully healthy? We'll find out on Monday night in his first regular-season appearance since his ugly injury last year. The Chiefs quarterback has made it clear he's grown tired of answering questions about his leg, but any level of physical inhibition is bad news against the bruising Denver defense. Bo Nix also hasn't had his best games at Arrowhead Stadium (more on that below). The SportsLine Projection Model has the Under hitting at a 63% rate. Bet on Monday Night Football with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Bo Nix Under 227.5 passing yards (-113)

Nix has played two games at Arrowhead. He threw for 215 yards in the first and just 182 in Week 17 last season. That's notable because he's torched the Chiefs (321 and 295 yards) in Denver. The SportsLine props model has Nix throwing for just 182 yards on Monday, which is in keeping with the overall Under projection for the game. It's also worth noting that the props model is backing Overs for carries props for both Nix and Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins, so the Denver attack may unfold more on the ground. Bet on Monday Night Football with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

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