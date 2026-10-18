The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. Use it to bet on NFL games today like Chiefs vs. Chargers and Ravens vs. Browns. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is inactive, making way for Tyler Huntley to get the start against Cleveland. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Sunday and get your $350 in bonus bets:

For the terms and conditions of this promotion offer, visit the FanDuel promo code review page. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following could have seen HUGE returns!

NFL best bets at FanDuel for Sunday, Oct. 18

Ravens -3.5 vs. Browns

Baltimore is not likely to get Lamar Jackson back for this game due to an ankle injury, but the Ravens went to Atlanta and beat a red-hot Falcons squad in overtime with Tyler Huntley. Huntley has played well in spot duty over his time in Baltimore, and the Ravens have won three of the last four meetings between these teams. Cleveland is off to a surprising 3-2 start, but the SportsLine model has Baltimore covering the spread in 53% of simulations. Bet on Vikings-Saints and more NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Chiefs -8.5 vs. Chargers

Prior to the season starting, this could've been considered the potential game of the week for Week 6. The Chiefs are undefeated and come into this matchup off a bye, while the Chargers have not won a game yet this season and look completely out of sorts. Justin Herbert is having the worst season of his career so far, and L.A.'s defense is not what it was last year. The Chiefs have been bolstered by Kenneth Walker III's arrival, and the SportsLine model sees that trend continuing on Sunday as Kansas City covers a 7.5-point spread in 58% of simulations. The projected final score is Chiefs 29, Chargers 19. Bet on Chargers-Chiefs with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Sunday?

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