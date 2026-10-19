New users can get $350 in bonus bets with the latest FanDuel promo code when they bet $5+ for seven days, including on Monday's big NFL matchup. Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers host Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 6. The Niners are 7.5-point favorites in the latest FanDuel NFL odds. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to make your account at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times and is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Monday Night Football

49ers -7.5 vs. Commanders (-108)

Jayden Daniels Under 207.5 passing yards (-114)

49ers -7.5

Even with Jayden Daniels back on the field, this is a clear mismatch. The 49ers are undefeated and have Brock Purdy playing like an MVP candidate. The Commanders are 1-3-1 and entered Sunday with the fourth worst passing defense in the league. Rather notably, that's a tough weakness to have against an MVP candidate quarterback. The SportsLine model has the 49ers covering in more than half of its simulations. Bet on Monday Night Football with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Jayden Daniels Under 207.5 passing yards

Daniels has yet to surpass 200 pasing yards this season and now has to deal with a top-10 passing defense. Wideout Stefon Diggs missed last week's game and is questionable for Monday with a hamstring issue. Daniels may have trouble moving the ball with his arm. The SportsLine props model has Daniels projected for 166 passing yards. Bet on 49ers vs. Commanders with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

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