The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. Wednesday is a big day for sports betting, particularly in MLB with the Brewers looking to take a massive 3-0 series lead over the Dodgers in the NLCS. According to the latest Brewers vs. Dodgers odds, Los Angeles is a -181 money line favorite (risk $181 to win $100) in Game 3. There are also college football games and other action on the docket. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the championship round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Wednesday, Oct. 14

Brewers +1.5 vs. Dodgers (-156)

Sam Houston State money line vs. Western Kentucky (+100)

Brewers +1.5 vs. Dodgers (-156)

The Dodgers dominated the NLCS against the Brewers last year, but it's advantage Milwaukee through two games. The Brewers, who were tied for the best home record in MLB this year, took Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS and are two wins away from their first World Series appearance since 1982, which came when they were in the American League. Milwaukee's bullpen has been the story of this series, pitching 9 2/3 innings and not giving up a run. The Dodgers will hope home cooking helps get them back into this series. The SportsLine Projection Model's top pick is backing the Brewers on the run line at +1.5, which hits in 74% of simulations for an 'A' grade. Bet on the MLB postseason with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Sam Houston State money line vs. Western Kentucky (+100)

Two Conference USA foes looking to move up the standings meet on Wednesday when Sam Houston State welcomes Western Kentucky to town. The Hilltoppers are coming off a win over Missouri State to move them to 2-4 on the year, but they're 0-4 on the road in 2026. The Bearkats are 1-4 and have lost two straight. The SportsLine model is backing the home side here as Sam Houston State wins in 57% of simulations. Bet on college football with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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