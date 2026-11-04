The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. Bettors can use this promo on a loaded day of sports on Wednesday, including a massive NBA tilt between the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers as well as a MAC rivalry affair between Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan. According to the latest Pistons vs. 76ers odds, Detroit is favored by 2.5 points. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college football game 10,000 times and entered Week 10 with an 80-77 record on all top-rated college football picks this season.

Best bets at FanDuel for Wednesday

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Over 44.5 (-115)

Pistons money line (-118)

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Over 44.5

Two in-state rivals clash in MACtion on Wednesday with the Eastern Michigan Eagles hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas. The Eagles are 4-5 on the year and are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak. The Chippewas are even worse at 3-5 overall, and they're losers of three straight and have yet to win on the road this season. The SportsLine model is all about the Over here with Over 44.5 hitting 65.1% of the time for an 'A' grade. Bet on college football games with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Pistons money line vs. 76ers

Two of the best teams in the NBA in the early stages clash with the Pistons hosting the 76ers. LeBron James' new squad is 7-1 on the year and has won four straight games to sit atop the Eastern Conference. Cade Cunningham's Pistons are also off to a great start at 6-1, and they're winners of three in a row. The SportsLine model has Detroit winning at home more than 60% of the time. Bet on the NBA and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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