The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. NFL Week 6 begins with a battle of marquee franchises as the Denver Broncos host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. The Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at FanDuel, and the total is 40.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (ankle) is inactive against Seattle. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and enters Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Thursday Night Football

Broncos vs. Seahawks Under 40.5 (-105)

Jaylen Waddle Over 4.5 receptions (+112)

Broncos vs. Seahawks Under 40.5

Both Bo Nix and Sam Darnold have had bouts of wildness this season with poor throws and turnovers. Combined with Seattle's lack of an effective running game (Zach Charbonnet is still out) and the Seahawks' league-leading defense, there are plenty of indicators that this game could be a low-scoring grinder. The SportsLine model has the Under hitting in 53% of its outcomes.

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Jaylen Waddle Over 4.5 receptions

Waddle has cleared this line in alternating weeks. After making just two catches on five targets for 19 yards against the Chargers in Week 5, it stands to reason that Sean Payton will want his big offseason trade acquisition more involved against the reigning Super Bowl champions. The SportsLine props model has Waddle projected for 6.5 receptions. Bet on Broncos vs. Seahawks props with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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