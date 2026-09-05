The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. College football is officially back and the Week 1 slate truly comes to life on Saturday. College football betting takes center stage with games like Clemson vs. LSU and Baylor vs. Auburn. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Saturday and get your bonus bets:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps. The SportsLine Projection Model every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

CFB best bets at FanDuel for Saturday, Sept. 5

Boise State-Oregon Under 51.5 (-110)

LSU money line vs. Clemson (-390)

Boise State vs. Oregon: Under 51.5

Even though these programs have had some explosive offenses in their history, both defenses should be stout in this season opener. Oregon returns most of its defense from a unit that was seventh in total defense a year ago, while Boise State was respectable as a top-40 unit in the same category. The Under on 51.5 hits in 54.6% of SportsLine model simulations. Bet on Boise State-Oregon and more college football with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Clemson vs. LSU: Tigers money line

The Bayou Bengals won this matchup a year ago on the road in Week 1, and they'll be hosting Clemson this time around with a new man in charge. Lane Kiffin comes to Baton Rouge from Oxford where he led Ole Miss to one of its best stretches of college football in decades. Kiffin brings in Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt and is expected to oversee one of the most talented squads in the country. Dabo Swinney's Tigers went 7-6 a year ago and while he has won national championships at Clemson, Swinney's inability to adapt quickly to the new age of college football might undo his exceptional tenure. LSU wins this game in 76% of SportsLine simulations. Bet on Clemson vs. LSU with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

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