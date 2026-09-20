New bettors can claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ for seven days. Week 2's installment of Sunday Night Football features Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs hosting Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts. Kansas City is a 6.5-point favorite and the Over/Under is 46.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Go to the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, can help bettors make well-informed picks. The model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday Night Football picks at FanDuel

Chiefs vs. Colts Over 46.5 (-110)

Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-128)

Chiefs vs. Colts Over 46.5 (-110)

Andy Reid deployed a run-heavy offense in Week 1 against the Broncos, with new running back Kenneth Walker III running 23 times for 173 yards. Part of that approach may have been a desire to keep the ball away from the elite Denver secondary, but the Chiefs nonetheless demonstrated a new element to their attack. While we shouldn't expect Walker to run for nearly 200 yards again, Kansas City can still score in bunches, and the Colts managed to score 23 points on Baltimore despite spending most of the game being trampled by Derrick Henry. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Over hitting 56% of the time. Bet on Bears vs. Vikings and more NFL games with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-128)

Mahomes didn't have his best game against Denver, but that's far from a unique experience when it comes to playing the Broncos. His leg does appear to be healthy, as evidenced by his touchdown scramble (which was preceded by another TD scramble that was called back due to a penalty). The Indianapolis secondary doesn't have Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss out there, and Walker likely won't have the ball as often, so look for Mahomes to throw for a pair of scores. The SportsLine props model has Mahomes throwing for 2.7 touchdowns. Bet on NFL player props and more with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible gaming at FanDuel

FanDuel is committed to responsible gaming and gives users tools like taking timeouts, setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. FanDuel has contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources on its platforms for users who need additional assistance.