The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. The Washington Commanders visit the undefeated San Francisco 49ers to close out NFL Week 6 on Monday Night Football. The Niners are 7.5-point favorites, according to the latest FanDuel NFL odds, and the total is 51.5. Deebo Samuel is out for San Francisco, while fellow receivers Mike Evans and Christian Kirk are questionable. Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt is among the players out for Washington. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Monday and get your $350 in bonus bets after you bet on the NFL:

For the terms and conditions of this promotion offer, visit the FanDuel promo code review page. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following could have seen huge returns.

Best bets for Monday Night Football at FanDuel

49ers -7.5 vs. Commanders

Christian McCaffrey Under 39.5 receiving yards

49ers -7.5

San Francisco has looked and performed like one of the best teams in the NFL. Kyle Shanahan's team carries championship expectations and quarterback Brock Purdy is an early MVP candidate. While the return of Jayden Daniels gives the Commanders some firepower, this is a mismatch -- especially if Evans and Kirk play. The SportsLine Projection Model has the 49ers covering in more than half of its simulations. Bet on Commanders-49ers with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Christian McCaffrey Under 39.5 receiving yards

With George Kittle healthy and Evans and Kirk potentially available, San Francisco won't need McCaffrey to carry as heavy a load in the passing game. This could turn into a game where McCaffrey does most of his work on the ground and eats up the clock with running plays late in the second half. The SportsLine props model has McCaffrey projected for 25.8 receiving yards. Bet on Monday Night Football props with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

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