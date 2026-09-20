Sports fans looking to wager on Week 2 NFL games on Sunday can claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. Sunday's NFL slate features plenty of high-profile matchups, including Cowboys vs. Commanders, Chiefs vs. Colts, and 49ers vs. Dolphins. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Sunday and get your bonus bets:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

NFL best bets at FanDuel for Sunday, Sept. 20

Commanders-Cowboys Over 50.5

Dolphins +13.5 vs. 49ers

Commanders-Cowboys Over 50.5

Washington has Jayden Daniels back on the field and was a two-point conversion away from sending its Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles to overtime. Daniels was solid in the win as he tries to recapture his 2024 form. The Cowboys were humbled on Sunday Night Football in Week 1, as their defense continued to give up big plays against the Giants. Expect little resistance from either defense in this Week 2 clash, and Dallas' domed environment means there won't be any potential weather impact. The Over on 50.5 hits in 66% of SportsLine simulations. Bet on Commanders-Cowboys and more NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Dolphins +13.5 vs. 49ers

Miami did not look great in its Week 1 loss to the Raiders, while the 49ers have gotten some extra days off after dominating the Rams in Australia on Thursday in Week 1. San Francisco should probably be past any lingering travel effects, but Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley has familiarity with Kyle Shanahan after working on his staff as a defensive backs coach for a few seasons. Malik Willis and De'Von Achane have the ability to make plays on the ground, and while San Francisco has a talent advantage, two touchdowns might be too much to spot for the home team this early in the season. Miami covers the spread in 54% of SportsLine simulations. Bet on Dolphins-49ers with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible gaming at FanDuel

FanDuel is committed to responsible gaming and gives users the ability to set deposit limits, take timeouts and use self-exclusion measures as part of gaming responsibly. FanDuel has contact information for helplines and other resources available on its platforms for users who need additional assistance.