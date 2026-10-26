The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. You can use it to bet on Monday Night Football, with the Dallas Cowboys visiting Lincoln Financial Field to face the Philadelphia Eagles in a key NFC East clash. You can also wager on World Series Game 3, with the Rays hosting the Brewers and looking to close a 2-0 deficit. Click here to sign up for FanDuel to wager on Monday Night Football and more and get your $350 in bonus bets:

For the terms and conditions, visit the FanDuel promo code review page. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following could have seen huge returns.

Monday Night Football best bets at FanDuel

Eagles to win vs. Cowboys (+184)

Under 44.5 (-120)

Eagles to win vs. Cowboys

The Eagles would almost certainly have been the favorite if Jalen Hurts weren't knocked out for the season with blood clots, but now Tanner McKee will be back under center. The good news is, he faces a terrible Dallas defense that is 25th in the NFL in opponent points per game (26.5). He also could have running back Saquon Barkley back from injury. The Cowboys have totaled 29 points over their past two games (both losses) after averaging more than 30 per game in their first four games. Philly has lost four in a row, but the SportsLine model sees value on the Eagles to win at home, as they are prevailing in 42% of its simulations as sizeable plus-money home underdogs. Bet on Cowboys vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Under 44.5

The SportsLine model is leaning slightly toward the Over on the consensus line of 44 at its current odds, as it hits 48% of the time, but SportsLine NFL expert David Bearman, who is 25-18 (+1026) on NFL picks, is backing Under 44.5. The Dallas offense has struggled the past two weeks, and Bearman says the Philly unit "is basically left for dead." Barkley is expected to play, but with McKee calling the shots and receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks both out, this could be a low-scoring game. The two meetings last season were a 24-20 Eagles win at home and a 24-21 Cowboys victory in Dallas. Bet on Monday Night Football and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Monday?

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