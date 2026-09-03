The latest FanDuel promo code and receive up to $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. Week 1 of the 2026 college football season officially begins on Thursday with a packed slate headlined by Colorado battling Georgia Tech and UAB facing off against Illinois. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Thursday and get your bonus bets:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps. The SportsLine Projection Model every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

CFB best bets at FanDuel for Thursday, Sept. 3

Georgia Tech -6.5 vs. Colorado (-110)

UAB-Illinois Under 54.5 (-110)

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech: Yellow Jackets -6.5

These teams met in Week 1 of the 2025 season and Georgia Tech got a 27-20 win. The Yellow Jackets bring back a decent contingent from last year's team, while the Buffaloes have overhauled their defense through the transfer portal and will now turn things over to quarterback Julian Lewis on offense. This game will take place in Atlanta, and the SportsLine model sees Georgia Tech covering the spread in 59% of simulations. Bet on Colorado-Georgia Tech and more CFB with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

UAB vs. Illinois: Under 54.5

Bret Bielema has turned Illinois into a respectable Big Ten program in his tenure, with 19 wins in the last two seasons including two bowl victories. His Illini will get started in 2026 against the UAB Blazers, who went 4-8 a year ago but did pull off an upset of then-No. 22 Memphis. The SportsLine model doesn't see any craziness happening in this one with Illinois covering the 27.5-point spread in 56% of simulations, but its best recommendation is on Under 54.5, which hits in 55.1% of simulations. Bet on UAB-Illinois with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more CFB picks for Thursday?

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