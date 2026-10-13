The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. While the NFL is on hold for a few days, Tuesday is packed with sports with Champions League, 16 NHL games, two college football games and the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays playing Game 2 of the ALCS. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Tuesday, Oct. 13

Delaware -118 vs. Middle Tennessee

Rays -132 vs. Guardians

Delaware -118 vs. Middle Tennessee

The Fightin' Blue Hens and Blue Raiders will both be looking for their first conference win when they meet for a Conference USA matchup on Tuesday. Delaware lost its first C-USA game to first-place Liberty while MTSU was defeated by Jacksonville State. Both teams are 2-3 overall. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Hens winning in a robust 69% of its simulations. Bet on college football with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Rays -132 vs. Guardians

The Guardians scored seven runs from the sixth inning on to snag Game 1 of the ALCS at Tropicana Field on Monday and can now secure a commanding 2-0 lead before the series shifts home to Cleveland. But the Rays, the AL's best team in the regular season, likely won't go quietly. Tuesday's game projects to be a pitcher's duel with Freddy Peralta squaring off with Parker Messick. The SportsLine model has the Rays winning in 56% of its outcomes. Bet on the MLB postseason with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Tuesday?

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