Claim the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days, with options available for sports like the NFL, college football, MLB, golf, soccer and more. While baseball and soccer own the day on Wednesday, the NFL returns on Thursday with Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions, followed by Week 3 college football action with big matchups like Houston vs. Texas Tech and LSU vs. Ole Miss. According to the latest NFL odds at FanDuel, the Bills are favored by 4.5 points at home against the Lions. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Go to the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football, NFL and MLB game 10,000 times, can help bettors make well-informed picks. Anybody following its advice when making plays on the best betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Wednesday

Bills vs. Lions Over 54.5 (-114)

Ole Miss +3.5 vs. LSU (-122)

Bills vs. Lions Over 54.5 (-114)

Thursday Night Football has the makings of a fantastic game in Week 2 as the Buffalo Bills host the Detroit Lions in the first contest at the new Highmark Stadium. Both teams enter Week 2 at 1-0 after Buffalo defeated the Houston Texans 36-31 and Detroit survived a 31-30 scare from the New Orleans Saints. Between the new stadium opening up and the arrival of new top wideout DJ Moore, expectations are high in Buffalo this season with fans growing anxious to see Josh Allen finally reach a Super Bowl. For the Lions, head coach Dan Campbell will be eager to improve on last season's disappointing 9-8 mark. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting 57% of the time. Bet on the NFL and more with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Ole Miss +3.5 vs. LSU (-122)

"It just means more" is the common refrain about the SEC, but there will be all kinds of meaning attached to Saturday's No. 7 LSU vs. No. 8 Ole Miss game. The primetime showcase marks the return of former Rebels coach Lane Kiffin to Oxford after Kiffin defected to Baton Rouge just before the Rebs' College Football Playoff run last season. Ole Miss managed to make the semifinals without him, and Kiffin hasn't exactly grown more popular on the national stage since his tenure with the Tigers began. Between Kiffin's return and the expected battle between Heisman Trophy candidate quarterbacks in LSU's Sam Leavitt and Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, this could be one of the best games of the season. The Rebels cover a 3-point spread in 61% of the model's simulations and win outright in 53%. Bet on college football and more with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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