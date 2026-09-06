Sports fans can claim the FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets if they wager $5+ for seven days. The Week 1 college football schedule rolls on this evening with Ole Miss vs. Louisville and Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at 7:30 p.m. ET. According to the latest college football odds at FanDuel, Ole Miss is favored by 6.5 points against Louisville. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Sunday and get your bonus bets:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps. The SportsLine Projection Model every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Washington State-Washington best bets at FanDuel for Sunday, Sept. 6

Washington State +23.5 (-110)

Under 50.5 (-104)

Washington State +23.5

The Huskies have dominated this rivalry of late, winning 10 of the last 12 meetings. They romped to a 59-24 win a year ago and are once again expected to be a solid squad in the Big Ten. However, two of Washington State's wins in this rivalry have come in the last five years, and both were in Seattle where Sunday's game is taking place. The SportsLine model has Washington State covering the spread in 63% of simulations.

Under 50.5

While Demond Williams Jr. headlines Washington's squad, the Huskies had one of the best defenses in the country in 2025 and they return a good chunk of that unit. Washington State was no pushover defensively last season, but there's a lot of turnover for the Cougars through the transfer portal. The SportsLine model sees a low-scoring game here, as the Under on 50.5 hits in 56.8% of simulations.

Bet on Washington State-Washington with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more CFB picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at FanDuel

FanDuel is committed to responsible gaming. Users have access to a host of responsible gaming tools ranging from deposit limits to self-exclusion measures. If you need additional assistance, you can find contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources on FanDuel's platforms.