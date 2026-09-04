The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ for seven days. Week 1 college football action for the 2026 season continues on Friday, headlined by Miami battling Stanford and Fresno State facing off against USC. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Friday and get your bonus bets:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps. The SportsLine Projection Model every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

CFB best bets at FanDuel for Friday, Sept. 4

Stanford +23.5 vs. Miami (-108)

Fresno State +21.5 vs. USC (-110)

Miami vs. Stanford: Cardinal +23.5

The Hurricanes were one drive away from winning the national title a year ago and while many of their key defensive players are gone, the offense should be potent with Darian Mensah stepping in for Carson Beck. The dynamic duo of Mark Fletcher Jr. and Malachi Toney are back, and Miami's recruiting gains should help make up any differences. Stanford were once a Pac-12 giant but have fallen on hard times in the NIL era. The SportsLine model does see the Cardinal covering the spread in Friday's game in 53% of simulations. Bet on Miami-Stanford and more college football with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Fresno State vs. USC: Bulldogs +21.5

USC was able to cruise past San Jose State in Week 0 but the Trojans did not cover the spread in that game thanks to some late scores from the Spartans. That type of effort will not fly against a Fresno State team which has routinely been one of the peskiest outfits from the Mountain West. The Bulldogs are now in the new-look Pac-12, and they'll be looking to put some fireworks on the Trojans in this all-California clash. The SportsLine model sees Fresno State covering the spread in 54% of simulations. Bet on Fresno State-USC with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more CFB picks for Friday?

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