The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. Week 3 of the 2026 college football season continues on Saturday, highlighted by the Magnolia Bowl between LSU and Ole Miss. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Go to the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, can help bettors make well-informed picks. It is on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Saturday

Michigan State-Notre Dame Over 52.5 (-105)

LSU-Ole Miss Under 58.5 (-110)

Michigan State vs. Notre Dame: Over 52.5 points

The Battle for the Megaphone is back in primetime as the Spartans and Irish both look to move to 3-0 on the season. This was a regularly contested matchup from 1997-2013 with Michigan State being the dominant force in that time, but the Irish are the College Football Playoff contenders this season. Pat Fitzgerald is off to a good start in his return to the sidelines in East Lansing, but a matchup with a national title hopeful is always a good measuring stick. The SportsLine model sees Over 52.5 points happening in 66% of simulations. Bet on Michigan State vs. Notre Dame and more CFB games with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

LSU vs. Ole Miss: Under 58.5 points

The Tigers cemented themselves as title threats with a Week 1 win over Clemson, but this is a true test for Lane Kiffin's squad heading into hostile territory. Ole Miss is ready to go and wants to upend Kiffin's start in Baton Rouge after he spurned the Rebels right before the playoff a season ago. Trinidad Chambliss is back in what he hopes will be a championship season in Oxford, and he'd like nothing more than to elevate the Rebels into the title conversation on Saturday night. The SportsLine model doesn't see many points in this year's Magnolia Bowl, as Under 58.5 hits in 59.5% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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