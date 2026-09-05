College football is back, and sports fans can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. Week 1 action is in full swing on Saturday, with plenty of marquee matchups to target like Clemson vs. LSU, Florida vs. FAU, and Baylor vs. Auburn. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Saturday and get your bonus bets:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for a full list of the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

CFB best bets at FanDuel for Saturday, Sept. 5

Western Michigan-Michigan Over 48.5 points (-110)

Florida Atlantic-Florida Under 59.5 points (-110)

Western Michigan-Michigan Over 48.5 (-110)

The Wolverines underwent plenty of change in the offseason, with former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham taking over in Ann Arbor. Michigan lost running back Justice Haynes, but leading rusher Jordan Marshall returns. The success of this season, however, hinges on sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood developing. Underwood was a high-profile recruit who had flashes last season but was not consistent and struggled against top defenses. Western Michigan is coming into 2026 off a 10-win season in 2025 and brings back most of its key offensive players, including star running back Jalen Buckley. The SportsLine model sees points here, as Over 48.5 hits in 44.6% of simulations. Bet on Western Michigan-Michigan and more college football with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Florida Atlantic-Florida Under 59.5 (-110)

Florida also underwent a head coaching change with Tulane's Jon Sumrall coming in to replace Billy Napier. The Gators are not in the top 25 but have plenty of talent, headlined by running back Jadan Baugh. Transfer quarterback Aaron Philo will be the starter for Week 1 against a Florida Atlantic team that went 4-8 a season ago. The SportsLine model sees these teams struggling to find points, as Under 59.5 connects in 75.3% of simulations. Bet on FAU-Florida with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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