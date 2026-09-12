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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

CFB best bets at FanDuel for Saturday, Sept. 12

Arizona vs. BYU Over 47.5 points (-114)

Ohio State vs. Texas Under 49.5 points (-115)

Arizona-BYU Over 47.5 points (-114)

The Wildcats and Cougars played one of the tightest games in the Big 12 a year ago, with BYU coming up on top 33-27 in double overtime in Tucson. The 2026 matchup will be in Provo, and there are plenty of familiar faces on both sides, headlined by quarterbacks Noah Fifita and Bear Bachmeier. Even though both defenses have talent, the SportsLine model has the Over on 47.5 points hitting in 54.6% of simulations. Bet on Arizona-BYU and more college football with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Ohio State-Texas Under 49.5 points (-115)

The Buckeyes and Longhorns line up against each other once again, and this matchup is going to have College Football Playoff implications regardless of who wins. Ohio State won in Columbus 14-7 in Week 1 of the 2025 season, and the Longhorns are hoping to return to the favor in Austin. Arch Manning, who struggled in last year's game, hopes to use his new weapons at Texas to light up a stout Buckeyes defense this time around. The SportsLine model doesn't see a lot of points though, as the Under on 49.5 hits in more than 60% of simulations. Bet on Ohio State-Texas with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

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You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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