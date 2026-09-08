The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. The NFL's return is just a day away, with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks set for a Super Bowl rematch in the NFL Kickoff Game on Wednesday, followed by the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers meeting in Australia on Thursday. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Tuesday and get your bonus bets for the NFL and more:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. It is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best NFL bets for Wednesday and Thursday

Seahawks -3.5 (-104)

Rams -3.5 (-114)

Seahawks -3.5 (-104)

The reigning champions start the season with a chance to defend their crown against their vanquished foes. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs and his understudy, Zach Charbonnet, is out injured. But rookie Jadarian Price is an exciting talent and will be immediately thrown into the fire against New England. Seattle still boasts an exciting receiving corps and Sam Darnold under center. New England improved by adding players like A.J. Brown and Alijah Vera-Tucker and finally managed to get Christian Gonzalez's contract sorted, but after an offseason of off-the-field turmoil surrounding coach Mike Vrabel, it's not hard to imagine the Seahawks taking care of business at home. Seattle covers in 66% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on Seahawks-Patriots with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Rams -3.5 (-114)

The biggest variable in this game is the location. How each team reacts to the long trip to Australia and topsy-turvy time zone acclimation could be a huge factor in how the game plays out. But let's also face facts -- the Rams are one of the most absurdly talented teams in the NFL right now and the 49ers already have a host of injury question marks. Putting Myles Garrett in the middle of the Los Angeles defense is already crazy. Coaxing Aaron Donald out of retirement to play alongside him almost feels mean. Just how effective Donald will be after spending two seasons on the couch is anybody's guess, but far be it from us to bet against one of the greatest athletes of his generation. This just feels like a game where the Rams will be ready to go and the Niners won't be at full operating capacity just yet. The SportsLine model has Los Angeles covering at a 56% rate and winning outright 64% of the time. Bet on Rams-49ers and more NFL action with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more NFL picks for Week 1?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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