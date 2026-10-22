The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. This offer is perfect for Thursday as the New England Patriots visit the Chicago Bears to kick off NFL Week 7 on Thursday Night Football in a matchup of 4-2 teams. Chicago is a 3-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Patriots odds at FanDuel, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 50.5. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Best bets at FanDuel for Thursday Night Football

Bears money line (-158)

Under 50.5

Bears money line

The Bears got Caleb Williams back under center last week and promptly scored 31 points against Atlanta in a win. Chicago is 4-2 after going 2-1 in Williams' absence, and the Patriots are even hotter having won three in a row to also get to 4-2. A.J. Brown return to New England last week, giving Maye a big go-to weapon in the passing game. The SportsLine model is backing the home side here, though, as the Bears win in nearly 60% of simulations. Bet on NFL games with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Patriots vs. Bears Under 50.5

These are two offenses that have been rolling of late, but the SportsLine model is backing the Under on 50.5. This side of the total hits in 66% of simulations for an 'A' grade. New England is 3-3 to the Over in 2026, and Chicago is just 2-4 thus far. Bet on the NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Thursday?

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