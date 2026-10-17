New users can get $350 in bonus bets with the latest FanDuel promo code when they bet $5+ for seven days, including on Saturday's college football contests. There's plenty of high-profile showdowns on the slate, including Penn State vs. Michigan and Florida State vs. Miami. Click here to make your account at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Saturday, Oct. 17

Penn State +6.5 vs. Michigan

The Nittany Lions started the season as a potential Big Ten darkhorse threat given their soft schedule, but losses to Wisconsin and Northwestern derailed that plan. While Penn State is likely not going to be in the running for the College Football Playoff, it can still create some chaos when it visits Michigan at the Big House. The Wolverines have just one loss on the year and their CFP hopes are still alive, so this is a massive contest. The SportsLine model sees Penn State covering the spread in 65% of simulations. Bet on college football with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Florida State +20.5 vs. Miami

This rivalry has lost some luster over the last few seasons but could still carry significant national implications if the Seminoles are able to spring an upset. A win for Florida State likely saves Mike Norvell's job while simultaneously putting a huge dent in Miami's hopes to get back to the CFP. The Hurricanes have been marching through most of the season without any trouble, and the spread is evidence of how oddsmakers see this one going. The Hurricanes have won two in a row in this rivalry but only won by six points a year ago. Florida State covers the spread in 64% of SportsLine simulations. Bet on college football with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible gaming at FanDuel

FanDuel has responsible gaming tools like setting deposit limits, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures in order for users to practice safe betting habits. FanDuel also has contact information for helplines and other resources on its platforms for those needing more assistance.