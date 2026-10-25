The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. The Sunday NFL schedule features key division matchups like Bengals vs. Ravens and Packers vs. Lions, and the day wraps up with Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

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Best bets at FanDuel for Sunday, Oct. 25

Rams vs. Raiders Over 48.5

Seahawks ML vs. Chiefs

Rams vs. Raiders Over 48.5

The Raiders (3-3) have been playing well on offense, led by veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, as they're averaging 27 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league. We can't say the same for the defense, which also allows 27 to rank 26th. The Rams have the pieces on offense to put up tons of points — they led the NFL at 30.5 per game last season but are at just 22.5 so far (20th in NFL). Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Co. could get things going Sunday against a shaky Las Vegas defense. L.A. also has had some issues on the defensive side of the ball and is giving up 23 points per contest. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and comes into Week 7 on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks, has Over 48.5 hitting in 63% of its simulations. That's good for a rare 'A' grade at current odds. Bet on NFL Week 7 and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Seahawks ML vs. Chiefs

The tables have turned in this matchup, with Seahawks Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III now running things in Kansas City. Well, Patrick Mahomes runs the offense, and he has been steady if unspectacular since returning from a torn ACL, but Walker has been breaking off big runs regularly. He entered Week 7 as the NFL rushing leader at 665 yards and has scored eight touchdowns. Kansas City is 5-0 after missing the postseason in 2025, while the reigning champion Seahawks are 3-3 as they deal with injuries and inconsistency. Yet Seattle has the best defense in the league in terms of yards allowed (237.3 per game). They are allowing 20.3 points per game, but they will put pressure on Mahomes, and if the offense avoids mistakes, they can win at home. The SportsLine model likes their chances, as it has them winning in 57% of its simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to wager on NFL games and more to get up to $350 in bonus bets:

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