The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. You can bet on World Series Game 4 as the Brewers go for a sweep of the Rays at 8 p.m. ET. There's also college football, including Delaware vs. Western Kentucky on CBS Sports Network, plus four NBA games and 11 in the NHL. The Brewers are set to start right-hander Dustin May, and Milwaukee is the -136 money line favorite. Click here to sign up for FanDuel to bet on Tuesday's top games and get your $350 in bonus bets:

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Best bets at FanDuel for Tuesday

Brewers to win vs. Rays (-136)

Western Kentucky to win vs. Delaware (-105)

Brewers to win vs. Rays

Milwaukee has looked like a team of destiny throughout the postseason and is now on the verge of reaching its goal. Despite playing again on the road, the Brewers come in with a ton of confidence after demoralizing the Rays in a 10-1 victory in Game 3. The Brewers are 10-1 in this year's postseason and appear to have sealed the series with a dominant display. They scored eight runs with two outs in the fifth inning to blow open the game and rattle the Rays bullpen. The 2004 Red Sox are the only team to rally from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-7 playoff series. Jackson Chourio had four hits and Brice Turang went 3-for-5 with two RBI. Both teams are expected to lean heavily on their bullpens, with Dustin May possibly starting things off for Milwaukee and Tampa Bay expected to go with Griffin Jax. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, likes the Brewers to finish the sweep and is backing a play on the total. Milwaukee wins in 57% of simulations, and Over 7 hits 61.6% of the time. Bet on World Series Game 4 and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Western Kentucky to win vs. Delaware

This Conference USA matchup is likely to eliminate any chance for one of these teams to reach the conference title game. Western Kentucky (3-4, 2-1 CUSA) visits Delaware (3-4, 1-2) with both having work to do to move into the conference title conversation, as Liberty and Jacksonville State are both 3-0 in CUSA. Delaware comes in off a 61-38 home rout of Missouri State, with senior quarterback Nick Minicucci returning from injury to throw five touchdown passes and run for another score. The Hilltoppers won at Sam Houston 16-3 on Oct. 14 before a bye week. Florida State transfer Brock Glenn threw for 127 yards and rushed for 54 yards in that victory. The Blue Hens defense has had its problems, and the SportsLine model has WKU winning in 57% of its simulations. Bet on college football more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Tuesday?

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