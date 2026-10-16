The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. The Cleveland Guardians will try to jump out to a 3-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays when the teams meet for Game 4 of the ALCS on Friday. Bettors can also look forward to three college football games, including Purdue vs. Washington. Click here to make your account at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the championship round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Friday, Oct. 16

Rays money line vs. Guardians

Washington +3.5 vs. Purdue

Rays money line vs. Guardians

Cleveland won its first home game of the ALCS on Thursday to take a 2-1 advantage, but Tampa Bay isn't likely to go quietly. The Rays turn to veteran right-hander Nick Martinez (15-6, 3.10 ERA) on Friday while the Guardians haven't named a starter yet -- Cleveland is likely to start an opener before bringing in a bulk pitcher, potentially Tanner Bibee (7-15, 4.36). Note that the game is likely to be impacted by strong winds, potentially depressing the offensive environment. The SportsLine model has the Rays winning in 55% of its simulations. Bet on baseball with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Washington +3.5 vs. Purdue

Washington comes in with a 0-3 record in Big Ten play after losses to Minnesota, USC, and Iowa. Purdue has won two straight by beating Illinois and Minnesota. Things have gone south in a hurry for Jedd Fisch's Huskies, but the team still has talent and a noteworthy quarterback in Demond Williams Jr. The SportsLine model has Washington covering in 67% of its outcomes. Bet on college football with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

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