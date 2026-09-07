The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. Week 1 of the 2026 college football season concludes on Monday with SMU taking on Florida State in an ACC clash. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Monday and get your bonus bets:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

SMU-Florida State best bets for Monday, Sept. 7

Florida State +2.5 (+102)

Under 53.5 (-112)

Florida State +2.5 (+102)

SMU comes into Tallahassee with a top-25 ranking but the Mustangs had some trouble early in the season in 2025. They fell to both Baylor and TCU before finding their footing en route to a 9-4 campaign. Star quarterback Kevin Jennings does return, but this Florida State defense should be up to the challenge. Ashton Daniels was solid in his Seminoles debut in Week 0, and the home crowd should help Florida State keep this close. The Seminoles cover the spread in 59% of SportsLine simulations. Bet on SMU-Florida State with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Under 53.5 (-112)

Both these defenses will be tested, but Florida State has the benefit of getting game action already. The Mustangs were not a great defensive team in 2025, and they've revamped their defensive line through the transfer portal as a result. Florida State will also have the backing of the home crowd and while Jennings has brilliant moments, he is also prone to being reckless when he tries to do too much. This game goes Under 53.5 points in 51.6% of simulations. Bet on SMU-Florida State with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

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