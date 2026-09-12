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Best college football bets for Saturday

Georgia Tech +11.5 (-104)

The Yellow Jackets looked out of sorts against Colorado in Week 1, falling 14-13 to the Buffaloes. Things don't get any easier with a ranked Tennessee team coming to town, but Brent Key's squad should be able to slow down this Volunteers offense enough to keep the game close. The SportsLine model sees Georgia Tech covering the spread in 56% of simulations. Bet on Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Louisiana-USC Under 59.5 (-115)

The Trojans have looked like juggernauts through two games, although the competition hasn't exactly been the stiffest. That's likely to continue on Saturday against a Louisiana program that has produced some solid teams but is not at the level of USC. Lincoln Riley's offense has managed to put up points in both of its games so far but the SportsLine model is backing Under 59.5 for this game as it hits in 55.4% of simulations. Bet on college football with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

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